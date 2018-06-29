Mural proposal sparks public art policy debate

A seemingly innocent request for grant application support has sparked an impassioned plea to reform City of Fernie policy on public art.

Arthur Sombrowski, who is chairman of the Design Review Panel, took to the lectern twice during Monday’s regular meeting of council to raise concerns about policy conflicts in light of a new mural proposal in downtown Fernie.

Fernie and District Arts Council (FDAC) had requested a letter of support from council for a public art grant through Columbia Basin Trust for a mural piece at local cafe, Beanpod.

Speaking from previous Design Review Panel meetings, Sombrowski stressed the need for clearer policy and guidelines around public art prior to murals being placed on buildings.

“Every time we have an application for a mural, in our guidelines it’s a nonconforming paint scheme, so it creates a conflict within the official community plan in that mural is a non-conforming paint job on a building,” he said.

Sombrowski said his committee was not “anti-art” but felt a better approach would be to place public art within frames on designated buildings and rotate it every two years.

“One of the issues with the maintenance of art is art fades and artists like their art to last forever,” he said.

“Our committee felt that if we treated it like the banner project, that every second year, people bid to put their art on these panels and then after two years, it’s removed and refreshed.”

Councillors acknowledged Sombrowski’s concerns, with some voicing support for the idea of framed public art.

However, they voted in favour of providing FDAC with a letter of support for its grant application on the basis that it would follow the City’s current selection process and help guide a new public art policy.

Chief Administrative Officer Norm McInnis said it was a lack of policy rather than a conflict that was the problem.

“There’s a policy gap, so the discussion we had with the Committee of the Whole and councillors this evening was do we support the letter and work on policy in the interim, or do we not support the letter and work on policy before we support the arts foundation putting in an application to CBT,” he said.

In its letter, FDAC identified the benefits of public art as including enriching physical environments and engaging and connecting community members to one another and their heritage.

It believes a public art policy that allows murals in the historic downtown will “move arts and culture forward in Fernie”.

“The FDAC proposes to work with the City of Fernie to help create this policy with this project paving the way for new and exciting public art opportunities in Fernie,” wrote administrator Louise Ferguson.

If the FDAC’s application is successful, a call will be put out to artists to create a mural piece that reflects Fernie’s “heritage, culture, hopes, dreams and aspirations”.

McInnis said the City’s community services department would lead the work on creating a new public art policy.

Council briefs

RDEK loan approved

Councillors voted in favour of borrowing $2,192,460 from the Municipal Finance Authority of British Columbia over a 25-year term to fund infrastructure improvements in West Fernie, which was incorporated into the City in December. Council staff described the loan as the “final step” in the West Fernie infrastructure project.

West Fernie bylaws adopted

The City of Fernie has adopted bylaws 2342 and 2341 after a series of public meetings. These bylaws bring West Fernie into the City’s regulatory framework and update the City’s Floodplain Development Permit area while keeping much of the essence of what make West Fernie a distinct neighbourhood. Councillors also adopted a bylaw that consolidates several animal related bylaws currently in force in the City, as well as allowing West Fernie residents to keep ducks and chickens in their backyards. The first, second and third readings were given to bylaw 2350, which pertains to fines for animal offences.

FireSmart community recognized

Mayor Mary Giuliano congratulated Castle Mountain on becoming Fernie’s first certified FireSmart community. On June 24, she attended a work party and ceremony at Castle Mountain, where residents were presented with a 2017 FireSmart community sign. “Fernie is now leading Canada… (residents) should be really proud,” said Giuliano on Monday night.