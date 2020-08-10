Mural adds artistic flair to downtown Keremeos

Downtown Keremeos has a new look.

A mural that captures life in the the Southern Interior village was recently painted on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

The painting includes 3D elements of wood to make it stand out in real life.

The privately commission mural was painted in July on the side of a building located at one the village’s major intersection that links with Highway 3, making it a new centrepiece for the village that is sure to be noticed by many people passing through.

Keremeos mayor Manfred Bauer said he’s thrilled to have the new art piece in the village.

“They did a fabulous job, I think,” he said. “It’s a major view point so for years we’ve been talking about how we can embellish that corner and it happened all on it’s own and it’s a wonderful thing.”

Locals have also voiced their approval of the mural. A social media post was flooded with nearly 50 people expressing their love for the painting.