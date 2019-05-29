Municipality of Summerland had incorrect information in waste collection calendar

The June 2019 Curbside Collection Schedule has been updated

Because of a misprint, the municipality’s Curbside Collection Calendar for June had incorrect information.

The calendar, produced by the municipality, was mailed to Summerland residents.

The June 2019 Curbside Collection Schedule has been updated as follows:

• Week of June 4-7, 2019 – Garbage and Yard and Garden Waste

• Week of June 11-14, 2019 – Garbage and Recycling

• Week of June 18-21, 2019 – Garbage and Yard and Garden Waste

• Week of June 25-28, 2019 – Garbage and Recycling

The municipality’s July 2019-July 2020 Garbage, Recycling and Yard and Garden Waste Curbside Calendar be mailed out in mid-June.

