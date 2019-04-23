Municipal grant decisions “very difficult” says Princeton mayor

Deciding which Princeton organizations would receive municipal grants in aid was "very difficult," according to Mayor Spencer Coyne.

“You don’t want to disappoint anybody but at the end of the day we only had so much money to work with.”

Awards totalling $35,000 were announced Monday, against requests for nearly twice that amount.

The largest grant of $10,000 goes to John Allison Elementary School for new playground equipment.

While that money was promised by the previous council, Coyne agreed “it’s a good cause.”

Princeton Community Arts Council will receive $4,000 towards renting gallery space. Halloween Family Fun Night and the Princeton fall fair receive $5,000 and $4,000 respectively, and Princeton Family Services will get $2,500 as seed money for a boys club.

Other grant recipients are The Princeton Hospital Auxiliary, $1,000, Princeton Tradition Music Festival, $3,550, Princeton Kokanee Swim Club, $2250, Princeton Rodeo Club $2,000, and the Princeton Garden Club, $700.

Princeton Senior Centre, highway rescue, the curling club, chamber of commerce and Vermilion Forks Field Naturalists submitted unsuccessful applications.

