Municipal buildings closed in Lake Cowichan due to COVID-19 crisis

Municipal buildings aren’t the only thing closed in Lake Cowichan due to COVID-19. Streets are mostly quiet, and many businesses have shuttered to try to curb the spread of the virus. (Kathryn Swan photo)

Like much of the rest of the Cowichan Valley, and the province, all municipal buildings in Lake Cowichan are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Joe Fernendez, CAO of the Town of Lake Cowichan, said the municipal hall, public works building, Cowichan Lake Education Centre and the town’s Lakeview Park Campground, as well as all public washrooms and playgrounds in the community, are closed until further notice.

Administrative staff that can work from home during the health crisis are doing so.

Fernanadez said town staff are working to ensure essential services, like water, sewer and regular garbage pick up, are maintained through the crisis.

“Our staff are practising the rules around social distancing while they work,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said almost all the businesses in the town are closed, except for pharmacies, grocery stores, liquor stores and restaurants that offer take-out services.

“We’ve been telling people to play it safe and stay at home,” he said.

“There’s not a lot of people walking around town these days, but there are still plenty of vehicles on the streets. Perhaps people feel safer in their vehicles.”

