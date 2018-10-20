Municipal and school board election results 2018

Below are the latest results of local municipal and school district races.

Village of Telkwa

Council

The new council for the village of Telkwa has been elected by acclamation.

Incumbents Leroy Dekens and Annette Morgan were reelected. Former village of Telkwa councilor, Rick Fuerst, and Matthew Monkman will be the new faces on council.

Bulkley Valley School District 54

Trustee Zone 1 (Lake Kathlyn/Evelyn/Moricetown(Witset))

Priscilla Michell (acclaimed)

Trustee Zone 3 (Telkwa)

Edward Quinlan (unopposed)

Trustee Zone 4 (Houston)

Jennifer William (acclaimed)

Les Kearns (acclaimed)

