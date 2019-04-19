Mungall to host CleanBC open house in Nelson

Michelle Mungall is hosting an open house on CleanBC at L.V. Rogers on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall is hosting an open house on CleanBC in Nelson at L.V. Rogers in the drama room on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with a brief presentation at 5:15 p.m.

There will also be representatives from Fortis BC, the West Kootenay EcoSociety, the Community Energy Association and Nelson Hydro’s EcoSave program on hand to provide information on incentive programs and opportunities for you to take action and reduce your greenhouse gas emissions.

“People in Nelson are committed to taking actions to reduce air pollution and protect our climate,” said Mungall. “Our government is reflecting those values in our CleanBC plan. We are helping people with upfront costs for electric vehicles and energy efficient home improvements. I invite people to come to the open house to learn more about these and other programs to reduce our carbon pollution.”

CleanBC is the province’s new plan aimed at reducing climate pollution. The open house is an opportunity for local residents to learn more about CleanBC, programs they can access, ask questions and provide feedback.

“We are charting a new path with CleanBC,” said Mungall. “We’re showing the world that a thriving economy is one that reduces greenhouse gas emissions while creating opportunities for people.”

To register to attend the open house, visit: http://bit.ly/CleanBCMungall or contact the Nelson-Creston community office toll free by phone at 1-877-388-4498.