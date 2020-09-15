Multiple westbound crashes reported on Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Crashes have traffic at standstill, being rerouted to No. 3 Road

Multiple westbound vehicle crashes on Highway 1 in between Chilliwack and Abbotsford have brought morning traffic to a standstill.

The first of the crashes was first reported before 6:30 a.m. near the Whatcom Road exit. This was followed by a stalled semi-truck in the right lane, west of No. 3 Road.

DriveBC is now reporting a crash east of Cole Road and another incident east of No. 3 Road.

Emergency crews are on scene and diverting all traffic along No. 3 Road.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident westbound east of Cole Rd and another incident east of No. 3 Road in #Abbotsford. Emergency services on scene. Please drive with care and watch for crews. Expect heavy delays and congestion in the area. pic.twitter.com/AZ491g7gRw — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 15, 2020

Abbotsford News