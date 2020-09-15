Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:20 a.m., Sept. 15.

Multiple westbound crashes reported on Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Crashes have traffic at standstill, being rerouted to No. 3 Road

  • Sep. 15, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Multiple westbound vehicle crashes on Highway 1 in between Chilliwack and Abbotsford have brought morning traffic to a standstill.

The first of the crashes was first reported before 6:30 a.m. near the Whatcom Road exit. This was followed by a stalled semi-truck in the right lane, west of No. 3 Road.

DriveBC is now reporting a crash east of Cole Road and another incident east of No. 3 Road.

Emergency crews are on scene and diverting all traffic along No. 3 Road.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
‘Come out with your hands up,’ Vernon RCMP heard shouting
Next story
Panoramic sign taken from Rails to Trails

Just Posted

Most Read