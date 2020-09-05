Multiple vehicles damaged in hit and run

Several cars parked in front of a housing complex along upper Third Avenue were discovered damaged on Sept. 1, 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY BILL FORSYTH)

Several residents living along upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni woke up the morning of Sept. 1 to find their parked vehicles damaged.

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about a hit and run at 4:30 a.m. the same day after a caller said they heard a loud crash in the vicinity of Angus Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. When an officer arrived at the scene, three vehicles could be seen with damage “consistent with being struck by a fast-moving vehicle,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Peter Dionne noted in a press release.

An unoccupied vehicle was located nearby and determined to be the vehicle responsible due to the recent, significant damage to the front passenger side. The vehicle was secured and towed for forensic examination.

Later that same evening police received a report of another vehicle that was damaged in the area.

Dionne did not say whether a person had been apprehended in the incident. Any related information can be provided to the detachment in reference to file number 2020-9388.

Alberni Valley News