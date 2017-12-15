Emergency crews responded at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, to a four-vehicle collision at the intersection of the old Island Highway and Enterprise Way. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Multiple-vehicle crash shuts down section of old Island Highway

  • Dec. 15, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A multiple-vehicle crash shut down northbound traffic in a section of the old Island Highway this afternoon.

Emergency crews responded at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, to a collision at the intersection of the old Island Highway and Enterprise Way. A subcompact car, another car, a sport-utility vehicle and a pickup truck were involved. Injuries to two vehicle occupants who were taken to hospital were reportedly minor.

Crews detoured northbound traffic at the intersection at Rutherford Road, Mostar Road and the old Island Highway.

The road was reopened by about 4 p.m.

