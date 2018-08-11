One of the mudslides seen earlier in the month on Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

Multiple mudslides affecting various highways, according to Drive BC

Highways 1, 97, and 99 all affected by mudslides, with assessments ongoing.

There are multiple mudslides impacting various highways in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (Highways 1, 97 and 99), according to Drive BC.

The slides are the result of a severe weather system moving through the area.

Highway 97 is closed northbound at the junction with Highway 1 in Cache Creek due to mudslides, according to Drive BC.

Highway 97 is also closed in both directions at Clinton due to mudslides.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of musdlies. There are unconfirmed reports of six people trapped in a house near that location due to a mudslide, and another unconfirmed report that a mudslide in the area washed away a car, possibly with one occupant inside.

Highway 1 is closed 15 km east of Cache Creek in both directions due to mudslides.

No alternate routes are available and assessment are in progress. The next updates are expected at 7 p.m.

Drive BC says that they are “Monitoring this dynamic situation and will share any pertinent info. We appreciate your patience, please drive with caution.”

Highway 97C at the bridge in Ashcroft has seen a significant amount of debris and run-off, and there are reports of rocks on the highway around the bluffs in Elephant Hill Provincial Park.

Mudslides impacted the area earlier in the month on multiple occasions.

