One of the mudslides seen earlier in the month on Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

Multiple mudslides affecting interior B.C. highways

Highways 1, 97, and 99 all affected by mudslides, with assessments ongoing.

  • Aug. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

There are multiple mudslides impacting various Highways 1, 97 and 99, according to Drive BC.

The slides are the result of a severe weather system moving through B.C.’s interior.

RELATED: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for 100 Mile, risk of thunderstorms for Williams Lake

Video of Highway 99 near the Hat Creek Corner:

Highway 97 is closed northbound at the junction with Highway 1 in Cache Creek due to mudslides, according to Drive BC.

Highway 97 is also closed in both directions at Clinton due to mudslides.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of mudslides. There are unconfirmed reports of six people trapped in a house near that location due to a mudslide, and another unconfirmed report that a mudslide in the area washed away a car, possibly with one occupant inside.

Highway 1 is closed 15 km east of Cache Creek in both directions due to mudslides.

No alternate routes are available and assessment are in progress. The next updates are expected at 9 p.m.

Drive BC says that they are “Monitoring this dynamic situation and will share any pertinent info. We appreciate your patience, please drive with caution.”

Highway 97C at the bridge in Ashcroft has seen a significant amount of debris and run-off, and there are reports of rocks on the 97C around the bluffs in Elephant Hill Provincial Park.

Mudslides impacted the area earlier in the month on multiple occasions.

RELATED: Ranchers stood on their porch as mudslide surrounded them

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Camp site, road closed due to Mabel Creek wildfire
Next story
Ashcroft under Boil Water Notice due to high turbidity

Just Posted

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

  • 11 hours ago

 

Special air quality statement in effect for Williams Lake

 

Gallery 7 Theatre announces lineup for 28th annual season

  • 11 hours ago

 

Rescued puppies reunite on beach in Langley

 

Most Read