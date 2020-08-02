Multiple lightning-sparked blazes break out in Southeast Fire Centre: BC Wildfire

Lightning is believed to have caused several wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre on Saturday, Aug 1, 2020. (BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring multiple fires that broke out in the Southeast Fire Centre on Saturday (Aug. 1).

Two lightning-sparked blazes broke out just south of Goat Range Provincial Park. One, dubbed the Hope Creek North 3000 Road fire is at 0.16 ha, while the 5km South Healey Creek fire is at 0.04 ha.

Another wildfire was believed to be sparked by lightning at Trout Mountain, although no size was available Sunday morning.

Three more wildfires broke out south of Nakusp on Saturday, all lightning-caused. A fire at Skelping Knife sits at 0.01 ha, one at Stoney Road is at 0.90 ha and the Burton Creek fire is at 0.01 ha.

There have been 54 wildfires so far in the Southeast Fire Centre this year.

