Multiple halls called to put out fire on Cowichan’s Herd Road

Crews from five fire halls battled a brush fire on Herd Road near Southview Terrace east of Osborne Bay Road on Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

The blaze started around 11:30 p.m., sparked by a tree on hydro lines, and quickly spread to grass and other dry vegetation nearby. Windy conditions made firefighting difficult. Most fire crews had left the scene by 2 a.m.

Homes along Herd Road east of Osborne Bay were temporarily evacuated by RCMP, but there were no reports of damage to any structures.

Maple Bay, Crofton, Chemainus, South End and Duncan fire halls responded, along with a crew from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

READ ALSO: Heat and winds create challenges for firefighters on Maple Mountain Friday afternoon