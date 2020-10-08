Multiple cougar sightings in Nelson

A cougar has been seen downtown as well as in Fairview

A cougar has been spotted in several different neighbourhoods around Nelson this week.

The cougar was first in Rosemont on Monday, then filmed near the corner of Ward and Baker Streets on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a cougar was found sitting at a residence at Seventh Street and Davies.

Conservation officer Nathan Smienk said he spotted the cougar in a tree Wednesday evening by L.V. Rogers before it ran into the nearby forest.

Smienk said residents need to keep their pets inside at night to limit potential cougar attractants.

“You drive down any street in this town and there’s house cats out all night and then there’s house cats missing posters going up, and there’s a direct correlation to why there’s a cougar or coyotes in the area,” he said.

He added parents shouldn’t be concerned for their children, but they should let their kids know about wildlife in the city.

“It’s just one of those things that people need to be aware of [and] have the conversation with their kids … These things don’t want to be seen by us. So as long as people are aware that if they see something to report it, or if their kids see it to tell a parent or an adult.”

