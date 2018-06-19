Multiple collisions, prohibited driving in past week

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 95 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Collision

On June 18, police and emergency crews responded to a two vehicle collision on Easzee Drive in the 108 Mile Ranch. The driver of a Chevrolet pick-up was attempting to go from the Esso gas station across to the 108 Mile mall when he was struck by the driver of a Toyota Sienna van. The occupants of the vehicles were treated by ambulance at the scene but not taken to hospital. The investigation into the cause of this collision is still under investigation.

Collision

On June 17, police and emergency crews responded to a motorcycle collision on Highway 97 near Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. The female driver lost control of her motorcycle after losing pressure in the rear tire. She was transported to 100 Mile Hospital by ambulance for treatment of a broken arm. The motorcycle was towed.

Erratic driving

On June 16, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a black Kia on Highway 97 near Lac la Hache as it was being operated in an erratic manner. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene. The result was a “Fail.” The driver was issued a 90 day Immediate Roadside Driving Prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Collision

On June 16, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 24 at Bleeker Road near Lone Butte. The male driver lost control of his Dodge pick-up and went off the Highway. He was treated at the scene and then transported to 100 Mile Hospital for minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

Prohibited driver

On June 15, 100 Mile RCMP stopped an unlicensed vehicle on Park Drive in the 103 Mile Subdivision. The male driver was determined to be a prohibited driver. Charges of prohibited driving are being recommended to Crown against a 31 year old male resident of the 100 Mile House area with a Court date of Sep. 4 in 100 Mile. The vehicle was towed and impounded. This is the second offence of prohibited driving for this person in the last two months.

Prohibited driver

On June 15, 100 Mile RCMP were called to a report of a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel in 100 Mile. The parties were in the process of leaving in a vehicle when police arrived. The vehicle was pulled over. During the investigation, the female driver was determined to be prohibited from driving and was driving an unregistered vehicle. Charges of prohibited driving are being recommended to Crown against a 42 year old female resident of the 100 Mile area with a Court date of Aug. 7. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Collision

On June 15, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Horse Lake Road near McNolty Road east of 100 Mile House. The female driver lost control of her SUV and crossed the road and then went into the ditch where the vehicle flipped onto its side. The driver was not injured and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Charges are not being considered at this time.

Driving without a license

On June 14, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services were conducting enforcement on Highway 97 when a vehicle was observed acting suspiciously. The driver of a black Mazda was pulled over in the 87 Mile Loop Road. While investigators were dealing with this vehicle, another vehicle showed up. Both drivers were subject to a number of tickets including driving without a license and operating a defective motor vehicle. Both vehicles were issued orders to be removed from the road until mechanical checks were completed and were towed from the scene.

Logs spilled

On June 12, 100 Mile RCMP were called to Lone Butte where a logging truck driver had lost the rear portion of the trailer resulting in a number of logs being spilled on the roadway on Highway 24 near Inman Road. Fences of properties adjacent to this incident were damaged. The logs were cleaned up by the Company. This incident is being investigated by Police and Commercial Vehicle Inspectors.

