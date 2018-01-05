Multiple charges after deer killed in Haida Gwaii

A 79-year-old man is facing multiple criminal and Wildlife Act charges in connection with a deer shot dead in Sandspit in October.

According to Conservation Officers Service Sergeant Kyle Ackles, a deer was found shot dead in a residential area on Oct. 1.

“We responded to a firearms complaint. When we arrived, the suspect was no longer on scene,” Ackles said.

Police and COS investigated and found a 0.22-calibre rifle with the barrel cut off and a shortened stock.

“It was modified to be fired with one hand,” Ackles said.

Logan Bumpus was arrested and charged in January under the Criminal Code with the careless use of a firearm and possessing a loaded prohibited firearm without authorization.

Under the Wildlife Act, he was charged with hunting without reasonable consideration of lives, safety, or property and hunt big game with a rim-fire cartridge.

Bumpus’ first court appearance will be at provincial court in Queen Charlotte on Jan. 9.