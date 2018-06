Nanaimo South End Community Association's annual picnic goes for 26th year

Quinn Barney, left, and Bailey Thompson enjoy a ride at the Miner’s Heritage Picnic at Deverill Square Gyro 2 Park on Saturday. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

The 26th annual Miner’s Heritage Picnic took place at Deverill Square Gyro 2 Park, hosted by the Nanaimo South End Community Association.

The event, which promotes Nanaimo’s mining heritage, featured a petting zoo, pony rides and amusement park rides.

Here is video and a photo gallery of the event.

