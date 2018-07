Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation among beneficiaries of fundraiser

VITV’s 2018 Wheel-o-rama took place at Beban Park July 14, featuring cars, motorcyles and other vehicles from modern and classical eras.

Here are some images, along with Allen Felker, organizer, talking about the event.

#classiccars show in #Nanaimo A post shared by Nanaimo News Bulletin (@nanaimobulletin) on Jul 14, 2018 at 2:17pm PDT

