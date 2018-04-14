MULTIMEDIA: Bad wolf and police dog highlight Nanaimo Law Day

Cpl. Dean Muir, of Nanaimo RCMP police dog service, gets some affection from Hawk at Nanaimo Law Day 2018, which gave residents a taste of the legal system, without them having to violate any laws. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo residents had the opportunity to experience the legal system without committing any crimes at Nanaimo Law Day on April 14.

A free event hosted by the Canadian Bar Association at the provincial courthouse in Nanaimo, there were guided tours of courtrooms, holding cells and the sheriff’s van, RCMP emergency response team exhibits, featuring its armoured vehicle and police dog service and a demonstration trial featuring Sneezy, the Big Bad Wolf, of The Three Little Pigs fame.

“What we try to do is show children and the public how a trial would run in an abbreviated way and a fun way using a story that most children are familiar with,” said Erin Brook, Law Day organizer. “We also try and show them how the court system can be used to look at something in a different way.

“So what the defence counsel does is introduce a different story for why Sneezy blew down the houses and to talk about intent and reasonable doubt.”

Here are some video and images.

