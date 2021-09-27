Multi-vehicle crash on Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows

A multi-vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows has tied up traffic on Lougheed Hwy westbound just before Old Dewdney.
It happened in the westbound lanes around 7 a.m. before the lights.
Crews are on scene.
Middle and right lanes are blocked, and Lougheed was reportedly backed up to Harris Road.
