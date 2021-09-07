Multi-vehicle crash at Harvey and Dilworth

The incident is causing delays

A multi-vehicle crash is causing a delay for commuters on Harvey Avenue at Dilworth Drive, Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. and witnesses say several vehicles are involved.

Dilworth is closed southbound while emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone involved is injured.

More to come.

A multi-vehicle near Orchard Park crash has closed off Dilworth Drive. Take Harvey instead, but be cautious while driving through area. pic.twitter.com/CxfXlR8GJn — Paula Tran é™³å¯¶æ‹‰ (@paulatr12) September 8, 2021

Kelowna Capital News