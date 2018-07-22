Multi-vehicle crash along the Malahat leaves traffic crawling

Southbound traffic is heavily delayed outside Mill Bay after a multi-vehicle crash on the Malahat late Sunday afternoon. Katherine Engqvist/BLACK PRESS

Emergency crews are on scene responding to a multi-vehicle crash along the Malahat that occurred just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

The incident, which occurred in the northbound lane between Shawnigan Lake Road and Whittaker Road, reportedly involves five vehicles.

#BCHwy1 ( #Malahat ) – CLOSED in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Shawnigan Lake Rd. and Whittaker Rd. Assessment in progress, expect heavy delays and congestion. #VanIsle #YYJ — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 22, 2018

Drive B.C. tweeted the highway is closed in both directions, advising drivers of significant delays.

Traffic is heavy this weekend as many travellers are headed south after the close of the B.C. Summer Games in Cowichan.

