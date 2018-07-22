Southbound traffic is heavily delayed outside Mill Bay after a multi-vehicle crash on the Malahat late Sunday afternoon. Katherine Engqvist/BLACK PRESS

Multi-vehicle crash along the Malahat leaves traffic crawling

Southbound lane heavily delayed at Malahat Summit

  Jul. 22, 2018
Emergency crews are on scene responding to a multi-vehicle crash along the Malahat that occurred just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

The incident, which occurred in the northbound lane between Shawnigan Lake Road and Whittaker Road, reportedly involves five vehicles.

Drive B.C. tweeted the highway is closed in both directions, advising drivers of significant delays.

Traffic is heavy this weekend as many travellers are headed south after the close of the B.C. Summer Games in Cowichan.

