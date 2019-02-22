Multi-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 1

Trans-Canada Highway reduced to single lane between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

  • Feb. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A collision is being reported between Salmon Arm and Sicamous on the Trans-Canada Highway, bringing traffic to a single-lane as crews attend to the scene.

At approximately 3 p.m., reports of a collision near a passing lane between Salmon Arm and Sicamous started to come in. Emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene, though no reports of injuries have been received yet.

Traffic has been slowed to a single lane and at least two vehicles were involved in the collision.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

