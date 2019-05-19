Multi-vehicle collision on highway in Chilliwack

Accident involves several vehicles, in the westbound lanes says Drive BC

A multi-vehicle crash is causing chaos on Highway 1 through Chilliwack.

One vehicle has overturned in the collision, which took place at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses report that about five vehicles are involved, between the Lickman Road and Yale Road exits, in the westbound lanes.

Drive BC says the right lane is closed.

Another update is expected shortly. Check back as this story will be updated.

