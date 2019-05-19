Multi-vehicle collision on highway in Chilliwack

Accident involves several vehicles, in the westbound lanes says Drive BC

A multi-vehicle crash is causing chaos on Highway 1 through Chilliwack.

One vehicle has overturned in the collision, which took place at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses report that about five vehicles are involved, between the Lickman Road and Yale Road exits, in the westbound lanes.

Heads Up – #BCHwy1 westbound vehicle incident reported between Lickman Road and Vedder Canal. @EAMOperations advised and enroute. Expect delays and consider an alternate route. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 19, 2019

Drive BC says the right lane is closed.

Another update is expected shortly. Check back as this story will be updated.