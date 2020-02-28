The accident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. on Friday (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Multi-vehicle collision creates congestion along Harvey Ave in Kelowna

Accident occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m on Friday

  • Feb. 28, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Traffic is blocked northbound at the Harvey and Dilworth intersection in Kelowna due to a multi-vehicle collision.

According to reports, the the accident occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Traffic is also down to two lanes southbound around the intersection. A firetruck and tow truck are also on scene.

It’s not clear if there any injuries from the accident.

More to come.

Kelowna Capital News

