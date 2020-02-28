Multi-vehicle collision creates congestion along Harvey Ave in Kelowna

Traffic is blocked northbound at the Harvey and Dilworth intersection in Kelowna due to a multi-vehicle collision.
According to reports, the the accident occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Traffic is also down to two lanes southbound around the intersection. A firetruck and tow truck are also on scene.
Traffic slow moving on Harvey Ave at Dilworth Drive due to a two-vehicle collision. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/cwXLvg0Odw
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) February 29, 2020
It’s not clear if there any injuries from the accident.
More to come.