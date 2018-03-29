Multi-vehicle accident near Sooke River Bridge

Only minor injuries reported; traffic flowing normally

Sooke emergency crews are on the scene of a traffic accident at Sooke River Bridge, involving several vehicles.

The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Annabelle Fortin witnessed the accident.

“First, someone hit someone getting out of the Castle and as that was happening, cars were just going too fast and a van rammed into a truck, which in turn rammed into a little car, which ended up rear-ending another truck. Crazy!” she wrote on the Sooke Traffic Facebook page.

Fire officials said there were only minor injuries reported.

All vehicles are driveable and traffic is flowing in both directions.

