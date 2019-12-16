Multi-vehicle accident east of Revelstoke; Highway 1 closed

DriveBC said to expect heavy delays

DriveBC is reporting a multi-vehicle accident near Revelstoke on Highway 1.

The accidents are between Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk just 18 km east of Revelstoke.

What happened west of revelstoke? We are sitting in a long one if stopped vehicles. #drivebc #revelstoke — Joy Neish (@joyneish) December 17, 2019

The road is currently closed and an assessment is in progress. DriveBC says to expect heavy delays and congestion. It does not give an estimation for re-opening.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke with more snow expected.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 approx. 18 km East of #Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, expect heavy delays and congestion. Detour unavailable. #AlbertCanyon — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 17, 2019

See DriveBC for more details.