Multi-residential development planned across from Qualicum Beach waterfront

A rendering of a proposed housing development located across from the beachfront in Qualicum Beach. (Submitted photo)

A new housing project is being proposed in Qualicum Beach and would feature a 76-unit, multi-residential development across from the town’s waterfront.

The town has received an application for a development permit for the property located on 3022 Island Highway West. It is currently zoned C8, which allows both residential and tourist accommodation.

Town council, at its meeting on Feb. 24, received the report on the project and referred the application to the advisory planning commission. The developers have been required to submit a number of items that include a geotechnical engineering report; a comprehensive landscape plan that includes sidewalk and pedestrian activated crosswalk; tree and vegetation management plan, rainwater management plan and a phasing plan.

The proposed development will feature one-, two- or three-bedroom apartment units and will provide 112 off-street parking spaces located underground.

Some residents living on the bluff just above the proposed development raised concerns about the project.

“We are worried about the bank and our views,” said Sue Cadeny. “We’re concerned that it’s twice the height and whole bunch of other things that do not follow with the whole town plan for the waterfront. We’re worried it’s going to come up over the bank and we want to make sure it’s well below the bank.”

Cadeny said they also anticipate traffic issues will arise if this development goes through and may impact the town’s tourist industry as the project is located across from the waterfront.

