Multi-modal path coming for Beaver Creek Road

City of Port Alberni working with Hupacasath First Nation on first phase

The city plans to pave a path between Compton Road and Ahahswinis Drive on Beaver Creek Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The City of Port Alberni is applying for grant funding to build a paved path on Beaver Creek Road between Compton Road and Ahahswinis Drive.

The path will be 1.5 metres wide and separated from the existing road, director of engineering Rob Dickinson told city council during a meeting on Aug. 9. The project is a partnership between the city and Hupacasath First Nation, as the pathway will go through the First Nation’s main residential reserve.

Dickinson explained that this is the first phase of a two-phase project, which will eventually provide a multi-modal path along Beaver Creek Road from Highway 4 all the way up to the city boundary at Compton.

The total estimated cost for phase one of the project is $192,800, but grant funding is available for up to 80 percent of the project from the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant.

The project was first looked at and budgeted for back in 2017. Dickinson said there is still $78,544.02 left in the city budget to pay for the project.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni Valley News