Slide occurred two kilometres north of Rock Creek Sunday afternoon

A mudslide closed Highway 33 just north of Rock Creek Sunday afternoon. (Google Maps image)

Highway 33 is closed in both directions near Rock Creek because of a mudslide Sunday, DriveBC says.

The slide, which occurred two kilometres north of Rock Creek on the Kelowna-Rock Creek highway, was reported by DriveBC shortly after 1 p.m.

No detour is currently available.

An assessment is in progress, with the next update slated for 5 p.m.

