A mudslide occurred at the Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver.

Mudslide at South Okanagan golf course

A mudslide occurred at Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver

A mudslide has impacted a South Okanagan golf course following heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Related: Daily rainfall records set in the South Okanagan

Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver announced that a mudslide has impacted several areas of the golf course, as a result they will be closed until further notice while they assess the damage and determine their next course of action.

Related: RDOS flooding update – sandbags now available

The mudslide incident came just one day after opening the full course for the season.

@kristipattonkristi.patton@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City to lobby province after councillor accused of crime refused to resign
Next story
VIDEO: Accident on Warfield Hill outside Trail

Just Posted

Lexi Bainas column: Helping the hungry a major theme for artists and entertainers

 

Mudslide at South Okanagan golf course

 

LETTERS: Better ways to spend $1 million

  • 16 hours ago

 

Bridging the gaps between us

  • 16 hours ago

 

Most Read