Mudslide at South Okanagan golf course

A mudslide has impacted a South Okanagan golf course following heavy rainfall on Thursday.
Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver announced that a mudslide has impacted several areas of the golf course, as a result they will be closed until further notice while they assess the damage and determine their next course of action.
The mudslide incident came just one day after opening the full course for the season.
@kristipattonkristi.patton@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.