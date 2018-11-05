Mud slide hits Highway 14 near Port Renfrew

B.C. Transportation Ministry crews are cleaning up after a minor mud slide near Loss Creek on Highway 14, about 14 kilometres east of Port Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.

There were no vehicles impacted by the slide, said the ministry in a statement issued this afternoon.

Minor mud and debris slides are not uncommon after heavy rain.

The ministry has closed the eastbound lane until repairs can be made. Signs and traffic control devices are in place to notify drivers of the lane closure.

Single lane, alternating traffic is in place until the road is repaired. The ministry hopes to have the eastbound lane re-opened as soon as it is safe to do so.

