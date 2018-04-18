(Photo Ministry of Transportation BC)

Mud slide closes Hwy 3A near Castlegar

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Muddy water is still flowing through the slide area.

Drive BC is reporting that an assessment is in progress and there is no estimated time of reopening.

There is no detour available in the immediate area however, light vehicles can take Pass Creek Road to the junction with Highway 6 to avoid the slide area. Commercial vehicles can detour via Highway 3 over the Bombi Pass.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

