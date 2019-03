The affected area according to BC Hydro.

A mud or snowslide has caused a power outage in the Bridge Lake area, according to BC Hydro.

The outage is just north of Highway 24 on the west side of Bridge Lake.

Crews are on-site and power is expected to be restored at 5 p.m.

In total 104 customers are affected, according to BC Hydro.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

