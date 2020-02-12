Much entertainment happening in Burns Lake

  Feb. 12, 2020
The Lakes District Pony Club is hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner and Ceilidh at the Francois Lake Hall on Feb. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., a lasagna supper (gluten free and vegetarian options available) is served at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m. Performers include the Tweedsmuir Fiddlers, The Hampsters and The Barkers. Admission is by donation and there will be door prizes and a silent auction.

Freezer Burnt Fat Bike Fest

Ride Burns, formerly BLMBA, will hold its Freezer Burnt Fat Bike Fest on Monday, February 17th (Family Day) at the trails on Boer Mountain, starting at 11 a.m. Proceeds go to the cost of grooming trails. For more info 250-692-7212 or e-mail burntbikes@hotmail.com

4-H Family Day at Takysie Lake

4-H Family Day takes place at Takysie Lake Store and Resort on Feb. 17, Family Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a bonfire, snow volleyball, a crazy hat contest, skating, hockey and snow painting. For more info Elan Reynolds at 250-694-3501.

The Met: Live in HD presents ‘Manon’

The Arts Council and The Beacon Theatre co-present Massenet’s Manon on Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. sharp at The Beacon. The opera tells a quintessentially French tale of a beautiful young woman who is incapable of forsaking love and luxury. Manon features one of the truly unforgettable female characters in opera, who is timeless, convincing, and familiar. The opera has been a success ever since its premiere, championed by a diverse roster of singers who have cherished its dramatic opportunities and ravishing music. Soprano Lisette Oropesa is exhilarating as the title character, a tragic beauty who yearns for the finer things in life. Tenor Michael Fabiano is the besotted Chevalier des Grieux, whose desperate love for Manon proves their undoing. Maurizio Benini conducts Massenet’s sensual score. All tickets are $12.00, and available at The Beacon box-office starting at 12:30 pm. For more information about The Met’s Manon, click on this link:

https://www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/2019-20-season/manon-live-in-hd/

Fifteenth Lakes District Arts Council AGM

The 15th AGM of the Lakes District Arts Council takes place in the basement of the Burns Lake Public Library at 5:30 p.m. sharp on Feb.26. Help keep live entertainment and projects for youth happening in our community, hang out with cool people and have some fun. The Arts Council has a full slate of executive members planning to return for the coming year, so you can attend without fear of being elected to an executive position. All community members are welcome to attend, and there will be door prizes and refreshments. And remember: We have the spark of LIVE! Come see for yourself.

Anne of Green Gables: The Ballet

The fifth performance of LDAC’s fourteenth season takes place on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. sharp in the LDSS Multipurpose Room. Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ is a colourful and evocative production that transports audiences to early 20th century Atlantic Canada. The ballet is based on the beloved Canadian novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery. The story follows the adventures of Anne Shirley, an orphan girl sent to live on a farm in the fictional PEI town of Avonlea. And a ‘Group of Five’ local artists, led by Sue Chretien, will be featured in the lobby before the performance and at intermission. Look for our ads in the LD News and posters around town.

Advance tickets are SOLD OUT for ‘Anne of Green Gables: The Ballet’. We hope to have some tickets available at the door, the evening of the performance. For more information and to have your name added to a ‘wait list’, phone John and Sandra Barth at 250-692-3371.

If you are lucky enough to already have your tickets for ‘Anne of Green Gables’ plan to come to the MPR early to get a parking space and a good seat. We expect the doors to the theatre won’t be open until 7:00 pm, so it will be a challenge to get a large audience into the theatre and seated. You can help by being at the theatre by 7 p.m. If you come early, plan to have a coffee, visit with friends and enjoy the ‘Group of Five’ art show. Latecomers will not be seated until an appropriate break in the performance. Thanks for your understanding.

To find out more about the production and Canada’s Ballet Jorgen, click on this link:https://canadasballetjorgen.ca

