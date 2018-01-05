With Sundayâ€™s snowfall, Mt. Timothy Ski Area staff and patrons are hoping for more in the coming days leading into the holidays in order to open during the holiday season. (Photo submitted)

Mt. Timothy Ski Area to open tomorrow

The Mt. Timothy Ski Area will be opening starting tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

After much suspense, Mt. Timothy is finally open.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Mt. Timothy Ski Area will be opening starting tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The post says the hill will have 14 runs, alongside the triple chair open.

The hill was late in opening this year due to a lack of snowfall and lightning strikes damaging their chair lift, the hill said in past updates.

Read more: Mt. Timothy releases statement on ongoing closure

In the fall, the Mt. Timothy Ski Area raised more than $86,000 in donations in order to keep the ski area up and running.

For snow conditions, the hill asks people to check their snow phone at 1-833-392-1446.

Read more: Mt. Timothy Ski Society has a lot to be thankful for

Previous story
Courtenay cyclist dies after being found in a ditch
Next story
Massive agenda for Pitt Meadows council in 2018

Just Posted

AUDIO INTERVIEW: Ron MacLean on Hometown Hockey coming to Williams Lake

 

Icy warning for Kootenay passes

 

Stolen firewood truck possibly sighted in Nanaimo

 

Carry your two-ply with you

  • 18 hours ago

 

Most Read