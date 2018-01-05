Mt. Timothy Ski Area to open tomorrow

The Mt. Timothy Ski Area will be opening starting tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

After much suspense, Mt. Timothy is finally open.

The post says the hill will have 14 runs, alongside the triple chair open.

The hill was late in opening this year due to a lack of snowfall and lightning strikes damaging their chair lift, the hill said in past updates.

In the fall, the Mt. Timothy Ski Area raised more than $86,000 in donations in order to keep the ski area up and running.

For snow conditions, the hill asks people to check their snow phone at 1-833-392-1446.

