Mt. Timothy releases statement on ongoing closure

Mt. Timothy Ski Area has released a statement on the current status of the hill as it works toward opening for the 2018 season. (Angie Mindus photo)

Mt. Timothy Ski Area hasn’t opened through the holidays and has released an update on its website regarding the status of the ski hill:

“Happy New Year friends and supporters of Mt.Timothy Ski Area –

“2017 proved to be a challenging year for Mt.Timothy Ski Area, but we are also aware that the entire Cariboo region has suffered through this time along with us.

“We here at the hill would like to extend our gratitude to the communities and friends from all areas which supported us during our fundraising campaign. We knew the timeline would be tight for hiring, training and completing the necessary maintenance but I felt this was achievable after the October 15th fundraising deadline.

“On November 25th there was a lightening storm which came through this area and we recorded 6 strikes within a 35-km circumference. Unfortunately, we were running Red chair, hanging chairs from the recent NDT test when a strike hit Red chair while in operation. This incident damaged most of the electrical system on Red Chair and we knew that we would have to work fast to troubleshoot and fix all the many issues this created on this equipment. We would like to extend our thanks to Roy from Mueller Electric for responding to our 911 call so quickly, coming to help us with it and making several trips here.

“Unfortunately, this incident and fixing the problems associated with it pulled the crew away from their regular maintenance schedule and continued training on the Red Chair as well as the other equipment here on the hill. But at the same time, I must applaud the staff for their hard work in problem solving, working long hours and commitment to seeing this ski area open on time by getting Red Chair back “online”. We are now in the process of doing some additional line work and drive terminal adjustments and are hoping we can accomplish all we need to in a 7-day period from today, but we must apply to Technical Safety BC, so it is entirely up to them if we receive our license to operate.

“I feel very confident in the staff here and I know they are an extremely committed crew and will do whatever is necessary of them.

“On the bright side- last week the slopes were not in the best shape for snow coverage but with all the additional snowfall our groomer has been able to track pack most of the hill and we have some sweet groomers ready for our guests when we open.

“I would also like to thank Jackie Paul our café vendor for being understanding and patient with us during this process with Technical Safety BC, she was ready to go in the kitchen when we initially were hoping for a Dec. 21st opening we greatly appreciate your flexibility.

“We will be honoring all online Liftopia purchases once we open so not to worry if you have not been able to reach us regarding this.

“We are very sorry to have disappointed all the holiday skiers and riders this season and you have been very understanding- it is just as hard on the staff to not be able to open our doors by the projected opening date as we certainly enjoy seeing everyone happily recreating here as well!

“We will be in touch each time we have a progress update regarding our progress and the situation with Technical Safety BC are resolved.

“I also wanted to draw attention to our new snow phone number- unfortunately our seasonal disconnect became part of a Telus system glitch as they described, and it was given away- so we apologize for any confusion with this number. It is now 833-392-1446.”

Thanks again and have a great start to 2018

Mt.Timothy Management and staff