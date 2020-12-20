Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort offering great snow conditions for Christmas break

Many families were on the hill Sunday, Dec. 20

The roads to Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort are in great condition. On opening day, more than a foot of snow and a fallen tree create a temporary blockage but that was cleared Friday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 2020/2021 winter season at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort has officially kicked off.

Patrons of the local Cariboo outdoor destination lined the parking lot with vehicles and spread out on the mountain for excellent conditions throughout the weekend.

“I’m overwhelmed with the support,” manager Launna Bell said Sunday evening.

“The enthusiasm has been amazing. Everyone is just so happy the hill is open.”

COVID-19 restrictions and precautions are in place at Mt. Timothy, including mandatory face masks or coverings while in the buildings, in lift line ups and on the lifts.

“Everyone’s doing their part. We have our signs everywhere that say, ‘Don’t be the reason we lose the season’ and we’ve embraced that. Let’s all work together.”

Bell said while COVID-19 has created challenges, she believes it has also reminded residents of the great recreational opportunities available in the Cariboo.

“You earn to appreciate things close to home.”

The road into the resort is wide and in great condition.

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort is now open, except for Christmas Day, through until Jan. 3.

