Mt Thompson Hiking Trail Project under construction by the Creston Community Forest

Jerry Bauer, a director with Creston Community Forest (CFF), will present details of the Mt Thompson Hiking Trail Project to the public at 7:00 pm on March 15 in the Rotocrest Hall at the Creston & District Community Complex.

In 2016 a (CFF), Trail Committee took over the management and maintenance of several hiking trails including The Lady Slipper Trail on Arrow Mountain and the Rim Trail on Mt Thompson. In the summer of 2018, the Creston Community Forest developed a plan with the support of Recreation Sites and Trails BC to improve the hiking experience and opportunities on Mt Thompson.

That plan is now in place. The Mt Thompson Hiking Trail Project project is being funded by Creston Community Forest and the Columbia Basin Trust. Work is scheduled to start in May of 2019.

The Community Forest Corporation is overseen by a volunteer board of directors and employs two full-time staff and a number of contractors. As stewards the CCF place a high priority on non-timber values, taking an ecosystem-based approach to harvesting and reforestation practices.