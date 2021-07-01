Mt. Revelstoke National Park partially closed due to fire risk

The top 12 km of the Meadows in the Sky Parkway as well as the trails are closed July 1 and 2

The summit of Mt. Revelstoke is closed today, July 1 and tomorrow July 2 due to extreme fire danger and the potential for lighting over the next two days. (Photo by Parks Canada)

The top 12 km of the Meadow in the Sky Parkway as well as the hiking trails from the Columbia Viewpoint upward are closed in Revelstoke National Park today, July 1 and tomorrow, July 2.

Due to extreme fire danger as well as the potential for lighting in the coming days, Parks Canada announced the closure July 1 as a precautionary measure.

“These areas in Mount Revelstoke National Park will reopen once the weather system clears,” said a news release from Parks Canada.

The rest of the park remains open at this time, however, there is a fire ban in effect in Glacier and Mt. Revelstoke National Park as well as across the province.

Though there haven’t been any partial closures due to fire risk in the park in the past two years, Shelley Bird, spokesperson for Parks Canada, said that it is part of their standard operating procedure.

There may still be snow in the bushes at the summit, however, the valley up to mid mountain have been at high fire risk for some time and if a fire were to start it would be difficult to evacuate guests from the summit, though they do have ways to make that happen if necessary.

