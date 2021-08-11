Mt. Baldy Nk’Mip wildfire evacuees allowed brief access to homes

There are 123 properties on evacuation order near Mt. Baldy due to Nk'Mip fire

Evacuees near Mt. Baldy ski resort are being given temporary access to their homes this week.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Emergency Operation (RDKB) Centre in cooperation with the BC Wildfire Service has arranged for residents under evacuation order in the Mt. Baldy area of Electoral Area E/West Boundary to access their properties on Thursday, Aug. 12.

• Access will be provided for full-time Mt. Baldy residents only. Currently, temporary residents or those who own vacation or vacant property will not be allowed access.

• One person per household

• Access to gather essential items or undertake essential tasks at homes

• Proof of residency will be required

• Two access windows are available: 7 to 9 a.m. or 9 to 11 am.

Access could be revoked at any time if fire activity increases, said the RDKB.

Residents are asked to turn off all running water when they leave their property, including any sprinklers.

Residents wishing to access their full-time Mt.Baldy property can register by calling 1-888-747-9119.

RCMP will be on-site and will conduct a sweep of the area to ensure everyone has left the area by 11 a.m.

Residents are asked to use extreme caution in the area as emergency personnel have set up structural protection equipment near homes and all equipment must remain in place.

Mt. Baldy residents will have no access to Whiskey Jack Road from Cougar road but can reach Whiskeyjack Road from Porcupine Road.

On July 24, residents from 126 properties were told to evacuate immediately as the Nk’Mip fire climbed up the mountain.

READ MORE: Mt. Baldy ski resort evacuated

There have been no changes to evacuation alerts or orders. Evacuation orders remain in place for 123 addresses in Electoral Area E/West Boundary. A further 34 addresses remain on evacuation alert.

The RDKB EOC assesses evacuation alerts and orders daily in discussions with the BC Wildfire Service. The focus is the safety of residents.

“We will inform residents as soon as evacuation orders are rescinded and it is safe for people to return to their homes full-time,” said RDKB on Wednesday.

A full list of addresses as well as maps of the evacuation order and alert areas in the RDKB are available at emergency.rdkb.com.

