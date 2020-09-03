Mr. Pretzels confirms COVID-19 at Vernon mall

An employee at the Mr Pretzels kiosk at the Village Green Mall in Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 but has since fully recovered. (Mr.Pretzels photo)

A case of coronavirus at one of the shops at Vernon’s Village Green Centre has fully recovered.

Mr. Pretzels confirmed that one of their employees had contracted COVID-19 outside of the workplace.

“Fortunately, the employee’s case has resolved and health has been restored,” manager Darko Pibrovec said. “Other employees whom were considered potentially impacted were contacted by Interior Health and placed in isolation. To date, no other employees including myself have been impacted.”

The positively diagnosed employee was present in the mall between Aug. 1-19, but Pibrovec is confident that safety measures at the food kiosk would have prevented any customers from contracting the respiratory illness

“Since our re-opening June 1/2020 we have implemented a strict no-touch guideline with respect to the delivery of product to our customers,” Pibrovec said, adding that employees wear masks and gloves. “I am confident that we have and continue to operate in an environment that minimizes risk to both our employees and our customers.”

Mr. Pretzels continues to follow guidelines from Interior Health with respect to how to respond and will be integrating employees back into the kiosk when deemed appropriate by Interior Health.

“We Look forward to resuming operations shortly with a full staff complement to continue to deliver a great product with industry leading customer service.”

The kiosk was closed Sept. 1-4 and is set to open again on Saturday, Sept. 5.

