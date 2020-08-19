MP Taylor Bachrach visits Burns Lake and Southside

MP Taylor Bachrach set up his mobile community office in Burns Lake on Aug. 12 to get an up-close look at issues faced by the community. “Most of what I am hearing in the Northwest and across Canada is that people are very concerned about the pandemic. How the transition off the CERB would work, parents are concerned about childcare and return of school. There are also some longer-term apprehensions on how will people make ends meet. But it is heartening to see the community pull together. It is the specialty of Northerners to band together in times of crisis,” he said. He also visited the Southside to understand the challenges faced by the community there right from connectivity issues to the impact of the devastating wildfires of 2018. “Not having proper internet connectivity and network coverage simply means that the people here don’t have a level playing field in corporate and work settings. We deserve better connectivity out here in these remote regions. I really admire the work the local political representatives are doing on this issue,” he said. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)