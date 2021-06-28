MP Strahl named one of the best MPs to work for in annual Hill Times survey

Strahl has been serving as a Conservative MP since first being elected in 2011

Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope has won second place in the “Best MP to Work For” category in The Hill Times’ Annual Politically Savvy Survey.

“Being named one of the best MPs to work for means a great deal to me,” Strahl said. “Political staffers spend a lot of time with their MP and they get to see the true nature of the person they work for, not just the polished public version of them. With that in mind, it’s nice to have a reputation for treating my staff with the respect they deserve.”

Strahl first assumed office in May 2011, under Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He has won two elections since, in 2015 and 2019. He currently serves as Chair of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Conservative Shadow Cabinet, and Vice Chair of the Canada-US Economic Relations Committee.

“I have always tried to make sure that each person on my team is taking care of themselves and their families as well as working hard for my constituents,” he said in a press release. “I’ve been blessed with great staff who do a great job helping me serve the people of Chilliwack—Hope.”

READ MORE: LETTER: Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl responds to reader’s criticism

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress