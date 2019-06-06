MP McLeod voices renewed concerns over Chinese government ownership of Kamloops seniors home

Ottawa - Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo says she has renewed serious concerns about the Chinese Government ownership of Retirement Concepts, including a Kamloops seniors home.

Ottawa – Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo says she has renewed serious concerns about the Chinese Government ownership of Retirement Concepts, including a Kamloops seniors home.

“We have seen through recent events Justin Trudeau’s naiveté when it comes to dealing with the Chinese Government,” said Mcleod, “Relations between the two countries is at an all time low. Since the house arrest of Huawei’s CFO, we have had the Chinese government retaliate by arresting Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadian citizens who have been in Chinese custody since December, as well as the punishing actions of the Chinese to our canola and pork producers. In a nut shell our working relationship with the Chinese government has never been this bad.”

McLeod noted that she has pushed the Liberals on how they could approve the purchase of the Kamloopps retirement seniors home for $1 billion to Anbang?

“It was then subsequently seized by Chinese authorities and the ownership transferred to the Chinese government,” said Mcleod.

“Protecting our seniors should be the number one priority of this government. Especially given these recent events, we are now even more fearful for the privacy, data and care of our seniors, given it is now in the hands of the Chinese government,” said McLeod. “I will be asking for reassurances from this government that our seniors are not put in a vulnerable position.”