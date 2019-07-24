MP McLeod hosts Community event in Barriere

What started out to be a stormy and wet July 17 changed around just in time for a Community Barbecue at the Bandshell in Fadear Park, that was hosted by Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Kamloops-Thompson-Carboo.

Barriere’s Val Stamer serves up dozens of hot dogs during the July 17 Community BBQ event hosted by MP Cathy McLeod in Fadear Park, Barriere.Margaret Houben photo:

Over 60 people attended the event, and all enjoyed the refreshments and free hot dogs – especially when someone pointed out that it was National Hot Dog Day.

Bill Fowler entertained the crowd with his music and singing while everyone socialized and enjoyed a slice of giant chocolate cake for dessert.

MP McLeod, who is a member of the Conservative Party, took to the stage to speak to her constituents and to answer any questions they may have.

” The sun is out, it’s National Hot Dog Day, and we have a community here enjoying the day together,” said McLeod, “People are also coming out to start getting ready for October.”

McLeod commented, “Justin has almost four years now as Prime Minister and is certainly not as advertised. He has not performed as advertised.”

McLeod also noted she is “very disappointed about the very weak response from our government about two Canadians being held in China”.

“Relations between provinces. Sanctions,” said McLeod, “The Federal Government has to be a leader in keeping our government together. Six hundred people showed up in Kamloops to hear Andrew Scheer, showing people want to get back to our Canada. People in Barriere shouldn’t be paying big high carbon taxes when you aren’t the polluters. What we need to do is encourage technology and innovation instead of more taxes for Canadians.

“The environment is more than just emissions, it’s also about dumping raw sewage into the Saint Lawrence River, millions and millions of liters of raw sewage every day. Mill closures. The government minister has not even had the courtesy to answer my letter with three suggestions that are simple and could help in places like Vavenby after the mill shutdowns.

“We need to look at illegal importation of guns, handguns. We need to address poverty in Canada – how people live on very limited incomes.”

Members of the audience asked a number of questions, including;

“What do you think about legalizing marijuana?” McLeod answered, “Marijuana should be decriminalized not legalized. There are concerns about the Black Market and if it has changed since legalization. We want to watch and see if the Black Market is now being reduced, and what is happening with our children.”

Asked, “What will the Conservatives would do about Bill C-71?” McLeod answered, “The Conservatives have promised to reverse it. We have committed to reverse it?”

McLeod noted that the current government has to get their spending under control.

“Let’s leave taxpayer’s money in their pockets to spend on things they need.”