MP McLeod: Andrew Scheer’s Health and Social Program Guarantee

Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, issued the following statement on August 7.

“As a nurse and as a member of the Conservative Party of Canada, I am proud of the recent health and social program guarantee made by our leader, Andrew Scheer,” MP McLeod stated.

“Under a new Conservative government, Canadians will be able to count on stable and predictable health and social program funding,” said MP McLeod. “It is critical for Canadians to have confidence that these programs will be there for them when they need them. That’s what this guarantee is about.”

“I am disappointed by the misinformation spread by the local Liberal candidate that Andrew Scheer would cut funding to mental health and home care services,” Cathy McLeod said. “In actual fact, we will stand by the funding agreement made with provinces and territories and increase funding.”

“Justin Trudeau claimed that he would run a positive, issues-focused campaign. Instead, he and his Liberal candidates have consistently spread falsehoods and personal attacks,” McLeod said.

“Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives are going to continue to highlight our positive plan to help Canadians get ahead while reminding voters that Justin Trudeau is not as advertised,” MP Cathy McLeod concluded.