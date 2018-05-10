New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart. (Facebook)

MP Kennedy Stewart running to be Vancouver mayor

New Democrat to run as an independent

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A New Democrat member of Parliament is jumping into the Vancouver mayoral race.

Burnaby South MP Kennedy Stewart says he’s going to run as an independent candidate to replace Gregor Robertson, who is not seeking re-election.

Stewart launched his campaign promising action on housing, protecting the environment, supporting an equitable economy and preventing illicit drug overdose deaths.

Stewart was arrested in March along with Green party Leader Elizabeth May and others who allegedly defied a court injunction banning protesters from disrupting construction at both Trans Mountain pipeline terminals in Burnaby.

He said he had to stand with constituents opposed to Kinder Morgan’s planned pipeline expansion.

Stewart was first elected to the House of Commons in 2011.

He has a PhD from the London School of Economics and is on leave as a professor from Simon Fraser University’s school of public policy.

An online profile on his website says Kennedy was also a musician who won a West Coast Music Award.

The Canadian Press

