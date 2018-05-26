MP Cannings named a forest community champion

The Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) has named Richard Cannings, MP South Okanagan‐West Kootenay as a winner of the 2018 FPAC Forest Community Champion Award.

On Wednesday in Ottawa, Cannings was joined by International Trade Minister François-­Philippe Champagne, Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield, and Mayor Maryann Chichak of Whitecourt AB, to receive this recognition at a special event hosted by FPAC.

Cannings is the recipient of the Forest Community Champion Award for his work in tabling and advancing his Private Member’s Bill C-­354 which promotes the use of wood in federal government procurement.

The ‘use of wood’ bill proposes an amendment to the existing Department of Public Works and Government Services Act that would compel the federal government to give full consideration to using wood as a building material for any federal infrastructure projects.

“Richard Cannings understands that forestry brings environmental, social, and economic benefits to communities not only in British Columbia, but across the country,” says FPAC CEO Derek Nighbor. “He has been a champion of the forest industry across Canada through his determined efforts to advance his private member’s bill. Through his everyday work he is a champion of forestry workers.”

“The forest industry is the lifeblood of communities across this great country and wood building sector is one that I take great pride in advocating for,” said Cannings.

To learn more and see the full list of award recipients, visit: Fpac.ca.

FPAC provides a voice for Canada’s wood, pulp, and paper producers nationally and internationally in government, trade, and environmental affairs.

The $69-­billion-­a-­year forest products industry directly employs 230,000 Canadians in over 600 communities across the